More Rohingya Moved To Remote Bangladesh Island

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Another 3,000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated by Bangladesh to a remote silt island in the Bay of Bengal, officials said Tuesday, bringing the total number taken to the new settlement to more than 10,000.

Dhaka wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from squalid border camps in southeastern Bangladesh, where nearly a million of the Muslim minority have lived in crowded conditions since fleeing a 2017 offensive in neighbouring Myanmar.

About 2,000 more refugees were moved to Bhashan Char on Monday and another 1,000 on Tuesday, Anwarul Kabir, a senior officer with the Bangladesh navy, told AFP.

