More test kits distributed in Hong Kong after detection of COVID-19 virus in sewage samples

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Wednesday that it would distribute 315,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 4,288 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 220 imported cases, official data showed.