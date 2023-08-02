Open Menu

More Than 10 Russian Drones Downed Over Kyiv: Ukrainian Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :More than 10 Russian drones were downed during an overnight attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said early on Wednesday.

"Groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets -- more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) -- were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defense," said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration.

He said Russia had used a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones, with debris hitting several areas.

Kyiv's mayor said previously on Wednesday that the attack on the capital had caused damage in multiple districts, including the busy Solomyansky, which hosts an international airport.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that no one was killed or wounded in the attack.

In Golosiivsky district, "parts of a drone fell on the playground" and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, the Kyiv city military administration said, adding that emergency services were on the scene.

The administration had earlier issued an alert for drone attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.

An AFP correspondent heard at least three explosions in Kyiv at around 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

The southern Odesa region was also targeted by a drone attack on Wednesday, the regional military administration said on Telegram, without giving further details.

The attacks come a day after Russia said it downed a wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea. A skyscraper in Moscow's financial district was struck for the second time in days.

On Monday, Russia said it would intensify its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to drone attacks across its territory which it has blamed on Kyiv.

Last week, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, with all incoming drones shot down.

