More Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths In US In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins Tracker

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus epidemic has claimed more than 100 lives in the past 24 hours in the United States, bringing the total to 389 deaths as of Sunday, according to an authoritative tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The states of New York (114 deaths), Washington (94 deaths) and California (28 deaths) have been the hardest hit by far. The virus has infected at least 30,000 people nationwide.

