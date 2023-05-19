UrduPoint.com

More Than 100 Dead In Nigeria Clashes, Thousands Displaced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

More than 100 dead in Nigeria clashes, thousands displaced

Jos, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :More than 100 people in central Nigeria have died in several days of intercommunal violence that have destroyed hundreds of homes and caused thousands to flee, local officials said on Friday.

The clashes between cattle herders and farming communities in Plateau State are the worst in years in a region that has long struggled with ethnic and religious tensions and reprisal attacks.

The death toll from attacks by gunmen on farming villages in and around the district of Mangu since the start of the week has passed 100, after earlier reports said 85 people were killed, a local official said.

Plateau state security forces had said on Thursday that calm had been restored, but local sources said several villages were still struggling with violence and residents were fleeing.

