More than 100 killed in Yemen missile, drone attack

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in a missile and drone attack blamed on Huthi rebels in central Yemen, officials said Sunday.

Saturday's strike follows months of relative calm in the war between Huthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib -- about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa -- during evening prayers, military sources told AFP.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a mosque by the Huthi militias... which left more than 100 dead and dozens injured," the Yemeni foreign ministry said on Twitter.

An army spokesman said that the dead included soldiers and civilians, and that the Huthis would face a "ruthless" retaliation to the strike.

The victims were transported to a Marib city hospital, where a medical source earlier gave a toll of 83 dead and 148 injured.

Death tolls in Yemen's grinding conflict are often disputed, but the huge casualty list in Marib represents one of the bloodiest single attacks since the war erupted in 2014 when the rebels seized Sanaa.

The Huthis did not make any immediate claim of responsibility.