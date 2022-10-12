More than 100 'rioters' charged over Iran protests: judiciary

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Iran has charged more than 100 people in two provinces over the wave of protests triggered by the death in custody last month of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said Wednesday.

Protests erupted across Iran on September 16, when Amini died three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

Tehran province accounted for 60 of the prosecutions while 65 people have been charged over the "recent riots" in the southern province of Hormozgan, the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

"Given that the rioters played a central role in the organisation of illegal gatherings, arson and attacks on public and private property, and sowed terror among the population, the prosecutor has carried out swift investigations in these cases," Hormozgan chief justice Mojtaba Ghahremani told Mizan Online.