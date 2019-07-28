UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 1,000 Arrests At Banned Moscow Protest: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

More than 1,000 arrests at banned Moscow protest: police

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Moscow said Saturday they had arrested more than 1,000 people during opposition protests over the handling of upcoming elections in the Russian capital.

In all, "1,074 people have been arrested for a variety of offences during an unauthorised demonstration in the centre of the capital", police officials were quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia All Opposition

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

1 hour ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

1 hour ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

1 hour ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

2 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.