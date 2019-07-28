More than 1,000 arrests at banned Moscow protest: police

(@imziishan)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Police in Moscow said Saturday they had arrested more than 1,000 people during opposition protests over the handling of upcoming elections in the Russian capital.

In all, "1,074 people have been arrested for a variety of offences during an unauthorised demonstration in the centre of the capital", police officials were quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.