More Than 1,000 Irregular Migrants Deported From Türkiye From Jan. 1 - 5: Immigration Agency

January 08, 2023

ANKARA, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :– More than 1,000 irregular migrants were deported from Türkiye in the first five days of 2023, the immigration agecny said Saturday.

A total of 1028 irregular migrants were deported from Jan.

1 - 5, the Presidency of Migration Management wrote on Twitter.

During that period, 1,889 irregular migrants were prevented from entering Türkiye, it added.

A total of 20,497 irregular migrants remain in repatriation centers, it said, adding that the number of irregular migrants whose procedures continue under invitation to leave was 91.

