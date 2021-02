Yangon, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 1,000 protesters gathered on the streets of Yangon Monday as Myanmar marked a week since a military coup.

"This is a work day, but we aren't going to work even if our salary will be cut," one protester, 28-year-old garment factory worker Hnin Thazin, told AFP.