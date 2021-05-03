More than 10,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine in Tonga

SUVA, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A total of 10,903 people in Tonga have been vaccinated so far, while at least 11,958 people have registered.

According to Tonga's news website Matangi on Monday, Tonga's Ministry of Health is urging people to get their COVID-19 AstraZeneca inoculations, while the vaccination teams are out in communities in their final week up to May 8.

The ministry confirmed that 10 health teams are working on the vaccine roll -out program including three mobile teams and the one stationed in a hospital from 8:00 a.

m. to 4:00 p.m. local time.

As a Pacific island nation with a population of more than 100,000, Tonga has received 24,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility, a World Health Organization-led initiative aimed at ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines by various countries.

In the island nation, everyone aged 35 and above, and those who are aged 18 and over with non-communicable diseases or disabilities are eligible for the vaccine.