More than 10,000 rally in Moscow to demand fair local polls: NGO

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :More than 10,000 people, including prominent opposition politicians, participated in a rally in central Moscow Saturday to demand free and fair local polls, an independent monitor said.

Opposition politicians and supporters gathered after authorities refused to register allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other Kremlin critics seeking to run for the capital's parliament in September elections, said White Counter, an NGO that tracks participation in protest rallies.