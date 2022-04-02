More than 117,000 people in Fiji receive booster doses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUVA, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:More than 117,000 people in Fiji have received booster doses, according to data published on Fiji's news website Fijivillage on Saturday.

A total of 117,528 people in the island nation have received their booster doses by Thursday.

Fiji is a South Pacific island nation with a population of around 900,000. Currently, 581,666 people, or 94.1 percent of Fiji's target population, are fully vaccinated while 630,000 people have received their first dose.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said the booster dose has been approved for deployment at a reduced post-dose interval of