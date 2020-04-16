UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 130,000 COVID-19 Deaths Worldwide: AFP Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

More than 130,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :COVID-19 has killed at least 131,319 people around the world, with Europe accounting for more than two-thirds of the deaths, according to an AFP tally Wednesday from official sources.

Europe has reported 88,716 deaths, while the United States has the single highest toll at 26,950.

The US is followed by Italy with 21,645 deaths, Spain with 18,579 and France with 17,167.

Related Topics

World Europe France Spain Italy United States From

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

1 hour ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

2 hours ago

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the ..

5 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

2 hours ago

Mexico Reveals Full Quotas Under New OPEC+ Deal on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.