UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 15 Million Coronavirus Cases Detected Worldwide: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

More than 15 million coronavirus cases detected worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :At least 15,007,291 cases of the new coronavirus, including 617,603 deaths, have been detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday.

The United States is the hardest hit country with 3,915,780 cases and 142,312 deaths.

In the last seven days, more than 1.6 million new cases have been detected globally.

The figures of detected infections likely reflect only a portion of the real number of cases.

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.