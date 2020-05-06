UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 15,000 COVID-19 Deaths In Latin America: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

More than 15,000 COVID-19 deaths in Latin America: AFP tally

Montevideo, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :More than 15,000 people have been killed by the novel coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean as of 0230 GMT Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on official reports.

Across the region more than 282,000 COVID-19 cases have been officially reported.

Topping the death toll list is Brazil, with 7,921 fatalities and 114,715 cases; followed by Mexico with 2,271 fatalities and Ecuador with 1,569 deaths.

Experts believe that the pandemic will peak in Latin America in the coming days.

Several countries, including Ecuador, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, have extended their lockdown measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has asked governments to be "cautious" when they begin to loosen restrictions, warning that virus transmission remains "very high" in Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Mexico.

Brazil was the first country in the region to report a case of the novel coronavirus on February 26. The patient was a 61 year-old man who had been traveling in Lombardy, one of Italian regions most affected by the pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund said they expect a 5.2 percent GDP contraction across the region due to the coronavirus crisis.

Alejandro Werner, head of the IMF's Western Hemisphere section, said the region faces the specter of another "lost decade" between 2015-25, comparable to the no-growth era of the 1980s.

The COVID-19 virus has killed more than 254,000 people around the world and infected more than 3.6 million people.

Related Topics

IMF World Man Ecuador Brazil Peru Dominican Republic Chile Colombia Mexico February Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: People over the age of 60 and chil ..

6 hours ago

ERC reaches out to citizens of brotherly, friendly ..

6 hours ago

UNAOC High Representative welcomes &#039;Pray For ..

6 hours ago

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

9 hours ago

ECB will do all 'necessary' within mandate after G ..

6 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.