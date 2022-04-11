UrduPoint.com

More Than 1,950 Livestock Owners Receive Aid In Afghan Provinces

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :About 1,958 livestock owners received animal feed in two eastern Afghan provinces as part of a drive to safeguard the livestock-based livelihoods in the country, the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said on Monday.

In Wardak province, the local department of agriculture, irrigation and livestock with the assistance of food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has distributed the animal feed to 1,500 livestock owners in Sayyed Abad district, the ministry said in a statement.

In Nangarhar province, 458 people received animal feed in Dara Noor district, according to the source.

The distributed animal feed is fortified with protein and extra calories to keep the animals healthy and productive, the ministry noted.

The distribution came as the Taliban-led caretaker government has speeded up its efforts to solve problems facing the farmers across the Central Asian country and help them use advanced technologies in farming, according to agriculture officials.

