UrduPoint.com

More Than 20 Feared Dead In Shipwrecks Off Italy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 02:00 AM

More than 20 feared dead in shipwrecks off Italy

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :More than 20 people are feared drowned in three different shipwrecks within 24 hours, Italy's coastguard said Monday, as good weather prompted fresh attempts at the perilous sea crossing from Africa.

Survivors from one boat that went down in Malta's search and rescue area told officials about 20 people on board were missing, a coastguard statement said.

Three people had been reported missing earlier after another shipwreck in Italian waters about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the island of Lampedusa.

A body was later recovered from a third boat that sank in Malta's waters.

All three boats were intercepted by Italian authorities Sunday night and Monday, when 1,200 people were rescued and brought to Lampedusa, the coastguard said.

"During last night and up until now, 35 boats have been rescued from the Tunisian route alone," it said, adding that around 20 more vessels remained at sea.

- Stabilise Tunisia - Tunisia, with a coastline less than 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Lampedusa, is a favoured stepping stone for migrants attempting the Mediterranean crossing.

The flow of African migrants has intensified since President Kais Saied made a fiery speech on February 21 claiming illegal immigration was a demographic threat to Tunisia.

The North African country is in the grip of a long, worsening economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens to take desperate measures in search of better lives abroad.

Chiara Cardoletti, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) representative for Italy, had confirmed the numbers missing at sea, offering condolences to their families.

On Twitter, she called for urgent action to "stabilise the situation in Tunisia, to reduce the reasons that drive so many people to risk their lives at sea".

Survivors of the shipwreck in which 20 people were feared drowned said six minors had been aboard their seven-metre-long boat, which was rescued by a fishing vessel, the Repubblica daily reported.

Those saved hailed from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Sudan, and had paid between 500 and 600 Euros ($650) for the crossing, the Stampa daily said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's new hard-right government took office in October promising to stop the boat landings.

But the numbers of people crossing the central Mediterranean have soared in recent months.

Over 36,000 people have arrived by sea in Italy this year, compared to some 9,000 in the same period last year, according to the Italian interior ministry.

Lampedusa is the first landing point for many new arrivals, but its migrant centre, built for under 400 people, is regularly overwhelmed.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has recorded 537 deaths or disappearances in the central Mediterranean -- the world's most dangerous crossing -- so far this year.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Prime Minister World Interior Ministry United Nations Twitter Same Ivory Coast Italy Burkina Faso Tunisia Sudan Cameroon Guinea Malta February October Sunday From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

5 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

6 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.