More Than 200 Arrested At Moscow Election Protest: Monitor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:00 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian police arrested at least 211 people as they gathered in Moscow on Saturday to demand free and fair local elections, protest-monitoring organisation OVD Info said.
Thousands of people had vowed to take part in the rally after authorities refused to allow opposition and independent candidates to stand for the Moscow city council.