More Than 200 Detained On Belarus Election Day: Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

More than 200 detained on Belarus election day: rights group

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 213 people were detained in Belarus as police cracked down on protesters claiming strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko rigged Sunday's presidential election, a prominent rights group said on Monday.

The Viasna Human Rights Centre said at least 110 people were detained in the capital Minsk, including at least 40 at or near polling stations and 70 during a pro-opposition protest. Others were detained in various cities.

