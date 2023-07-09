Open Menu

More Than 20,000 Pilgrims Offered Health Care In Madinah In A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Madinah, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Health has provided medical care to 20,495 pilgrims at its seasonal health care facilities and centers in Madinah, as part of the comprehensive services offered by the ministry to pilgrims in Madinah.

The ministry said that its emergency departments received 2,443 patients, and health centers 18,052 people; they performed 11 cardiac catheterizations, nine surgeries and 27 dialysis sessions. Also, 7,185 pilgrims benefited from health awareness services.

