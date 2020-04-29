UrduPoint.com
More Than 2,200 US Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Tracker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

More than 2,200 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US Tuesday, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country's total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

In a 24-hour period to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said, after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

Also Tuesday the United States recorded its one millionth case of new coronavirus, about one-third of the entire world's case load, according to Johns Hopkins data.

