More Than 235,000 Flee Intense Bombing In NW Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Civilians on Friday packed a road leading out of northwest Syria, where two weeks of heightened regime and Russian bombardment has displaced 235,000 people.

Pick-up trucks carrying mattresses, clothes and house-hold appliances ferried entire families out of southern Idlib province, most heading towards safer areas further north, said an AFP correspondent there.

Since mid-December, regime forces and their Russian allies have heightened bombardment on the southern edge of the final major opposition-held pocket of Syria, eight years into the country's devastating war.

The latest violence in the jihadist-dominated Idlib region has killed scores of civilians, despite an August ceasefire deal and international calls for a de-escalation.

More than 235,000 people fled the area between December 12 and 25, mostly from the beleagured city of Maaret al-Numan which has been left "almost empty," according to the United Nations' humanitarian coordination agency OCHA.

OCHA spokesman David Swanson said Friday that more than 80 per cent of those who have fled southern Idlib this month are women and children.

