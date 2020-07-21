UrduPoint.com
More Than 240 Illegal Immigrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast: IOM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:10 PM

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday that more than 240 illegal immigrants were rescued off the Libyan coast in the past week.

On July 13-20, "243 migrants were intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," the IOM said.

The IOM mentioned that a total of 6,119 illegal immigrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya since 2020, while 9,225 illegal immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya last year.

Among those rescued off the coast and returned to Libya this year were 453 women and 327 miners, the IOM added.

The state of insecurity and chaos in Libya makes the country a preferred point of departure for thousands of illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe.

Immigrant shelters in Libya are overcrowded with immigrants, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.

