UrduPoint.com

More Than 260 Ukrainian Soldiers Evacuated From Azovstal: Defence Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 10:00 AM

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Azovstal: defence ministry

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said Monday.

"53 heavily wounded (soldiers) were evacuated from Azovstal to the medical mortgage near Novoazovsk for medical aid," Malyar said in a statement.

Another 211 were taken out through the humanitarian corridor to Olenivka, she added.

Both Novoazovsk and Olenivka are now under the control of Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists.

"An exchange procedure will be carried out for their further return home," Malyar noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "we hope to save the lives of our boys".

"I want to underline: Ukraine needs its Ukrainian heroes alive. This is our principle," he said in a video statement late Monday.

Ukraine's general staff said the soldiers in Mariupol "performed their combat task" and now the main goal is to "save the lives of personnel".

By holding the Azovstal plant, Ukrainian troops did not allow Russians to rapidly capture the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a statement on Facebook said.

"Defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time. They are forever in history," it added.

The Azovstal plant has become a symbol of resistance, with hundreds of troops continuing to fight on there even after the rest of the city had fallen to Russian forces.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Exchange Ukraine Russia Facebook Mariupol From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2022

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

43 minutes ago
 US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

10 hours ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

10 hours ago
 Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corr ..

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

10 hours ago
 Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commen ..

Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larka ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.