More Than 3 Million Reported Coronavirus Cases Globally: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:50 AM

More than 3 million reported coronavirus cases globally: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :More than three million cases of coronavirus have been officially registered across the world, with nearly 80 percent in Europe and the United States, according to a tally by AFP at 2050 GMT Tuesday using official figures.

At least 3,003,344 infections have been detected, including 209,388 deaths, mostly in Europe where there are 1,393,779 cases and 126,233 deaths.

The United States, the country where the pandemic is progressing the most rapidly, has 980,008 cases including 55,637 deaths.

The number of detected cases is believed to represent only a fraction of the true number of infections because most countries carry out only limited testing.

