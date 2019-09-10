More than 30 dead in stampede at shrine

(@imziishan)

Baghdad, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :More than 30 pilgrims died and dozens were injured Tuesday in a stampede at a major shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala on the day of Ashura.

On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of Shiite pilgrims from around the world swarmed Karbala to commemorate the sacrifice of the Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The packed processions of black-clad worshippers made their way to his gold-domed shrine, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Baghdad, carrying flags and crying out, "We sacrifice ourselves for you, Ya Hussain!"As the massive crowds pressed forward, a stampede broke out that left at least 31 people dead and another 100 wounded, according to Iraq's health ministry.

Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said the death toll could rise as 10 of the wounded were in critical condition.