More Than 30 Interpreters Guide Visitors To Prophet's Mosque

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

More than 30 Interpreters guide visitors to Prophet's Mosque

Medinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Within the field works, the Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has intensified its efforts during this year's Hajj season 1444 Hijri to guide and educate the visitors of the Prophet's Mosque in various languages.

More than 30 Interpreters in various languages were recruited to educate the visitors of the Prophet's Mosque and help them to perform their worship easily, in addition to guiding them to the sites they wish to reach, along with answering their questions through the available websites and phones.

