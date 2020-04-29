UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 300 Virus Cases In Morocco Prisons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

More than 300 virus cases in Morocco prisons

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 300 cases of novel coronavirus have been detected at three Moroccan prisons after a campaign of testing of inmates and guards in the country's 73 jails, the prisons service said Tuesday.

After more than 1,700 tests across the country, it said 303 infections were recorded at a jail in the southern town of Ouarzazate, 62 of them prison employees.

Ten others were found in the central city of Marrakesh and in Ksar Kebir in the north.

Further tests were being carried to confirm five possible cases at Tangiers prison.

The prison service has said the virus in Morocco's jails, which hold nearly 80,000 inmates, are under control thanks to "preventive measures" such as quarantines and remotely held court hearings.

In early April, more than 5,650 detainees were released under royal pardons in an effort to reduce the risk of the virus spreading in the country's notoriously overcrowded penitentiaries.

However, almost 5,500 new inmates were registered between March 15 and April 21, according to prison service figures.

Morocco has confirmed 4,252 cases of coronavirus, including 165 deaths from COVID-19 and 778 recoveries.

The kingdom has imposed strict social distancing measures and made it compulsory to wear masks outside.

Its public health state of emergency is to remain in place until at least May 20.

Related Topics

Jail Marrakesh Morocco March April May From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

36 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.