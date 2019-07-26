More than 400,000 displaced in northwest Syria in 3 months: UN

(@imziishan)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :More than 400,000 people have been displaced in northwestern Syria over the past three months, the UN said Friday, as the government presses an intensified bombardment of the rebel-held region.

"More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the end of April," said David Swanson of the United Nations humanitarian affairs agency OCHA.