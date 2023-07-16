Open Menu

More Than 431 Thousand Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

More than 431 thousand pilgrims arrive in Madinah

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 431,008 pilgrims from different nationalities arrived in Madinah until today, Sunday, after performing Hajj rituals.

They came by air and land ports and Haramain high-speed train.

The Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, said in its statistics report that the total number of pilgrims arrived in Madinah today amounted to 20,965, adding that the number of pilgrims departing to their countries reached, 264,525.

In comparison, the number of remaining pilgrims in Madinah until today reached 166,439 from different nationalities. The housing occupancy rate in Madinah was 55 percent, and 2,072 pilgrims benefited from the medical services they received so far. -

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Sunday From Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

15 hours ago
 s

S

15 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

15 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

15 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

15 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

15 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

15 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

15 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous