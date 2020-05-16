UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 4.5 Million Coronavirus Cases Worldwide: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

More than 4.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :More than 4.5 million novel coronavirus cases have been officially detected across the globe with more than three-quarters of infections in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally at 2030 GMT on Friday using official sources.

At least 4,503,811 infections including 305,424 deaths have been reported globally, with Europe the hardest hit region with 1,848,790 cases and 164,145 deaths.

The United States has 1,432,045 infections and 86,851 fatalities.

Related Topics

Europe United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

10 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

8 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.