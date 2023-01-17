More than 45 speakers to take part at GTEL2023 forum

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :More than 45 male and female speakers from 30 countries will participate at the 2nd edition of the Global Trends in E-learning (GTEL2023) forum, scheduled to take place from January 23-25, which is organized by the Saudi Electronic University and includes eight different sessions, under the patronage of the Minister of Education, Youssef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, to discuss the future trends of education.

The forum's day one includes a session themed: "Towards Sustainable E-learning", with the participation of Secretary General of the International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE) Torunn Gjelsvik; Director of the Regional Office of the Commonwealth Center for Educational Media in Asia (CEMCA) Basheerhamad Shadrach; CEO of Sparx Learning Dharminder Singh Sandhu, and Vice President of Ellucian Company in the middle East and Africa Hanny El-Shazly.

The second session, titled: "Academic Partnerships in E-Learning Environments", will be held with the participation of CEO of the Online E-Learning Consortium Dr. Jennifer Mathes; Director of Ger Graus OBE Consulting Ltd Dr. Ger Graus OBE; Director of Global Education Services at JA Worldwide Dr. Stacie Fieth; Chief Innovation Officer in Science and Education at Colorado State University Dr. Becky Tinker, and CEO of Oxford business Group Andrew Jeffreys.

During the day two, the third session will be held under the theme "Digital Transformation of Inclusive Education", hosting CEO and co-founder of Twin Science Asude Altintas; Professor at the Complutense University of Madrid Baltasar Fernandez Manjon; CEO of E-Learn Africa Brook Negussie, and Secretary General of the International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE) Torunn Gjelsvik.

The fourth session, entitled "Challenges and Opportunities in E-learning for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics", will be held with the participation of CEO of the Online Learning Consortium Dan Sandu; Instructional Assistant Professor in Artificial Intelligence at "KAUST" Dr.

Naeemullah Khan; Assistant Professor at Universitas islam Indonesia. Dr. Ahmed Partma, and Harvard Graduate school of Education Professor Dr. Chris Dede.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kumar Laxman, Associate Professor at the University of Auckland, Alexander Zheltov, General Manager of Explorance in the MENA region, Dr. Akram Kheder, CEO of AR Engineering, and CEO and Founder, of Educate Online Inc. Dr. Samer Jaafar, will participate in the fifth session titled "E-Learing, E-Teachinh, E-Campus".

The third day will start with the sixth session entitled: "Rethinking Learning towards Education 4.0", with the participation of CEO of AREANINE Lyceum Ulrik Juul Christensen; Senior Expert at the UNESCO International Bureau of Education Renato Opertti; educational advisor PwC Innovation Research Center Dr. Ayham Fayyoumi, and the Director of FifthIngenium Roberto Mangano, as well as Head of Educational Program Development for the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, David SANTANDREU CALONGE.

The Forum will conclude its activities with the seventh session, titled: "Development of 21st Century Skills through E-Learning Systems", with the participation of Director of Blended and Online Learning Amy Hollier; Assistant Vice President of North Carolina State University Tonya Amankwatia; Director General of Human Logic Software Company Somaroy Gabbita; CEO of FifthIngenium Matteo Valoriani, and Senior Manager, PwC Innovation Research Center Dr. Kristina Dervojeda.

The Saudi Electronic University invites all parties interested in the forum to register via the following link: https://gtel.sa/.