More Than 486 Thousand Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 486,346 pilgrims from different nationalities arrived in Madinah until today, Tuesday, after performing Hajj rituals.

They came by air and land ports and Haramain high-speed train.

The Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, said in its statistics report that the total number of pilgrims arrived in Madinah yesterday amounted to 26,289, adding that the number of pilgrims departing to their countries reached, 308,743. In comparison, the number of remaining pilgrims in Madinah until today reached 177,600 from different nationalities.

The housing occupancy rate in Madinah was 58 percent, and 2,008 pilgrims benefited from the medical services they received so far.

