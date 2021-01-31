UrduPoint.com
More Than 500 Arrested At Moscow Pro-Navalny Protests: Monitor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Police detained more than 500 people in Moscow and at least 2,200 across Russia on Sunday at protests calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

The OVD-Info monitor said 2,291 people had been detained, including 520 in Moscow and 242 in Saint Petersburg, as protests continued in both cities despite a massive police clampdown.

