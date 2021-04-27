UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 500 Venezuelan Healthcare Workers Have Died During Pandemic: NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:20 AM

More than 500 Venezuelan healthcare workers have died during pandemic: NGO

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 500 health workers have died in Venezuela since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a non-governmental organization said Monday.

"The number of deaths in the health sector with criteria for Covid-19 is accelerating. Information is received of 14 new deaths to reach 513," Medicos Unidos de Venezuela said on Twitter.

Since the first cases were reported in March 2020, healthcare unions and NGOs have decried precarious conditions in public hospitals and limited access to personal protective equipment for treating infected patients.

Even before the pandemic, the Venezuelan healthcare system and facilities were short of supplies and equipment due to a prolonged economic crisis in the former oil power, which is now in its eighth year of recession.

Medico Unidos de Venezuela said in their tweet, which was accompanied by a photo of a health worker's funeral, that they are often told they have to buy supplies that have run out and sometimes have to resort to asking for medicines on social media.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration has reported 192,498 cases of the coronavirus with 2,065 deaths thus far. But NGOs and health organizations say the official figures hide a much worse reality in the country of about 30 million inhabitants.

In early March, Maduro warned about the spread of the more infectious Brazilian variant of the virus, which he blames for a second wave of Covid-19 that has strained public and private healthcare facilities beyond capacity.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Oil Died Buy Venezuela March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

8 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

8 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

8 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

8 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.