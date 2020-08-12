UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 5,000 Wiped Off UK Virus Toll Following Review

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

More than 5,000 wiped off UK virus toll following review

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Britain revised down its death toll from the coronavirus pandemic by more than 5,000 to 41,329 on Wednesday following a review into the way fatalities are recorded.

In England, a person who died at any point following a positive test would previously have been counted in the toll, regardless of the cause of death.

But only those dying within 28 days of a positive test will now be included in the figures, bringing England into line with the rest of the United Kingdom.

The official number of people who have died from the virus in Britain has fallen from 46,706 to 41,329 under the new system, a 12 percent fall.

"The way we count deaths in people with Covid-19 in England was originally chosen to avoid underestimating deaths caused by the virus in the early stages of the pandemic," said John Newton, director of health improvement at Public Health England.

The new figure means that Britain now has fewer deaths than India, but is still one of the worst affected countries in the world, and the worst in Europe.

Related Topics

India World Europe Died United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports H1 2020 net profit ..

6 minutes ago

Emaar Properties reports H1 revenues of AED9 bn; A ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

51 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.