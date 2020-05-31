UrduPoint.com
More Than 6 Million Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Worldwide: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:50 AM

More than 6 million coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :More than six million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded worldwide, two thirds of them in Europe and the United states, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

As of 2015 GMT, there were at least 6,000,867 cases of coronavirus recorded and 366,848 deaths.

Europe remains the continent hardest hit by the pandemic, with 2,135,170 cases and 177,595 deaths.

The United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,760,740 cases and 103,472 deaths. But the virus is now spreading fastest in Latin America, with more than 45,000 cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 944,695 cases and 49,230 deaths.

