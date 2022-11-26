'More than 6 million' Ukraine households hit by power cuts: Zelensky

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that over six million households in the country are still affected by power cuts, two days after targeted Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions (of Ukraine) and in Kyiv.

In total, more than six million subscribers," Zelensky said in his daily address, adding that the number of affected households has reduced "by half" since Wednesday.

Zelensky said that some 600,000 subscribers were experiencing power cuts in the capital Kyiv with the Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions also among the worst affected.

The systematic and targeted Russian attacks over recent weeks have brought Ukraine's energy infrastructure to its knees as winter approaches, spurring fears of a health crisis and a further exodus from the war-torn country.