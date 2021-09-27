UrduPoint.com

More Than 60 Killed In Clashes For Yemen's Marib: Military Sources

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

More than 60 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib: military sources

Dubai, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Sixty-seven Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military and medical sources said Monday.

"Fifty-eight Huthi insurgents and nine loyalists were killed in fighting and air strikes in the provinces of Marib and Shabwa in the past 24 hours," military sources told AFP, in figures that were confirmed by medical sources.

Related Topics

Marib

Recent Stories

PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked ..

PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked video

13 minutes ago
 NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring ..

NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System at Fazal ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

19 minutes ago
 UAE, Georgia sign MoU on maritime training, certif ..

UAE, Georgia sign MoU on maritime training, certification of seafarers

21 minutes ago
 vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

Vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

27 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.