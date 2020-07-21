UrduPoint.com
More Than 60,000 New Virus Cases Every Day In US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Monday recorded more than 60,000 new cases of coronavirus infection for the seventh consecutive day, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

With another 488 deaths and 61,288 cases registered in 24 hours, the country has a total of 140,922 deaths and 3.

82 million cases, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

President Donald Trump on Monday finally spoke out in favor of mask-wearing -- a marked change of tune as polls show him headed for election disaster in November as the US has emerged as the world's worst-hit country in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance," Trump wrote. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

