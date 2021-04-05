UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 70 Dead In Indonesia, East Timor Floods: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

More than 70 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods: officials

Jakarta, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 70 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, officials said Monday.

"There are 55 dead, but this number is very dynamic and will definitely change, while some 42 people are still missing," Indonesia disaster management agency spokesman Raditya Djati told broadcaster MetroTV.

At least 16 people had also died in East Timor, said an official in the tiny half-island nation that lies between Indonesia and Australia.

Floods sparked by torrential rain wreaked havoc and destruction on islands stretching from Flores in Indonesia to East Timor, sending thousands fleeing into shelters.

The deluge and subsequent landslides caused dams to overflow, submerging thousands of houses and leaving rescue workers struggling to reach trapped survivors.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Southeast Asian archipelago during the rainy season.

Related Topics

Dead Australia Died Flores Indonesia East Timor From Asia

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Iraq leaves UAE

6 hours ago

MBZUAI Talks: Challenges in Shifting from a Perfor ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls King Abdullah II, re-affir ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima announces theme of Emirati Women’ ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces $3 bn investment in Iraq: Joint Stat ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.