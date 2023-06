(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADINAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :According to statistics provided by the Hajj and Visit Committee, 770,722 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah so far to perform this year's Hajj.

The report added that as many as 629,499 pilgrims left here for the holy sites in Makkah, while 141,164 pilgrims were still staying in Madinah until yesterday.