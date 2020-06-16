UrduPoint.com
More Than 8 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Worldwide: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

More than 8 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 8 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, with more than half in the United States and Europe, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2200 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 8,000,202 infections including 435,176 deaths, mostly in Europe, have been registered since the pandemic first emerged in China late last year.

Europe has 2,417,902 cases with 188,085 deaths. The USA has 2,110,182 cases and 116,081 deaths.

The number of confirmed cases has doubled since May 10 and another one million new cases have been detected in the last eight days.

That likely represents only a fraction of the real number of infections because most countries are only testing the most serious cases or only have limited testing capacity.

