More than 80 soldiers killed in Yemen missile, drone attack

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 80 Yemeni soldiers have been killed and scores injured in a missile and drone attack blamed on Huthi rebels in central Yemen, medical and military sources said Sunday.

Saturday's strike follows months of relative calm in the war between the Huthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib -- about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa -- during evening prayers, military sources told AFP.

A medical source at a Marib city hospital, where the casualties were transported, said that 83 soldiers were killed and 148 injured in the strike.

Death tolls in Yemen's grinding conflict are often disputed, but the huge casualty list in Marib represents one of the bloodiest single attacks since the war erupted in 2014 when the rebels seized Sanaa.

Body parts can be seen on the floor, among shredded debris, and with blood pooled on the carpet and spattered against the walls.