UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 800 Die Of COVID-19 In US In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

More than 800 die of COVID-19 in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States has recorded another 839 coronavirus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 114,613, according to a tally Friday by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's top economy is the most affected by the pandemic in absolute terms, with both the highest number of deaths and the largest number of infections -- 2,044,572 at 8:30 pm Friday (0030 GMT Saturday), a tracker maintained by the Baltimore-based university showed.

The US continues to register around 20,000 new cases of coronavirus each day, and is struggling to come down from that plateau as infection rates wax and wane around the country.

In some more sparsely populated rural regions, the number of hospitalizations is climbing compared to a month ago.

"It's important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented. And that the pandemic has not ended," Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a media briefing on Friday.

President Donald Trump's administration allows that there are new flare-ups in coronavirus caseloads in some states but insists there will be no shutdown of the economy if a second full-blown wave arises.

Related Topics

World Trump United States Media From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

8 hours ago

Govt unveils Rs 7.137 trillion relief budget for F ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

11 hours ago

US Financial Strain From COVID-19 Not Over Despite ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.