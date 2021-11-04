More than 88 percent of adults fully vaccinated in Fiji

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 88.2 percent of the adults are now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic in Fiji, which has a total population of around 900,000.

According to Fijivillage news website on Thursday, Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that a total of 545,009 Fijians have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a total of 597,761 people or 96.7 percent, have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that a total of 19,335 Fijian students have also received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines while a total of 32,395 children have received one dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Over the past seven days, Fiji recorded a total of 147 new cases.

Fiji reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 19 last year and its second wave of COVID-19 started in April this year.

The island nation now has recorded more than 52,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases in total, with 674 deaths.

Fong has warned that Fijians need to understand that the third wave of COVID-19 will come in the island nation, and Fijians need to ensure they take all measures to protect themselves and those around them.