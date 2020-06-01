UrduPoint.com
More Than A Million COVID-19 Cases In Latin America And Caribbean: AFP Toll

Mon 01st June 2020

More than a million COVID-19 cases in Latin America and Caribbean: AFP toll

Montevideo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :More than one million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean, half of them in Brazil, according to an AFP toll on Sunday based on official data.

Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic 1,016,828 people have been infected, with 514,849 cases recorded in Brazil, which currently has the world's fourth highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, Britain and Italy.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

