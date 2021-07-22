More Than Half Of European Adults Fully Vaccinated
Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:30 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The EU on Thursday said 200 million Europeans had been fully vaccinated, more than half of the adult population but still short of a 70 percent target set for the summer.
European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters that based on the latest data of the European Centre for Disease Control "54.
7 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated with either two doses or one dose in the case of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine".