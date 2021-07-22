More than half of European adults fully vaccinated

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The EU on Thursday said 200 million Europeans had been fully vaccinated, more than half of the adult population but still short of a 70 percent target set for the summer.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters that based on the latest data of the European Centre for Disease Control "54.

7 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated with either two doses or one dose in the case of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine".