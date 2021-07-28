UrduPoint.com
More Than Half Of German Population Fully Vaccinated: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :More than half the population of Germany is now fully vaccinated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday, hailing "another milestone" in Europe's biggest economy's inoculation drive.

"41.8 million Germans now have full protection, while 61.1 percent have received at least one shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the safer we will be in autumn and winter," Spahn wrote on Twitter.

